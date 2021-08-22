Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Hits $449.43 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $449.43 million and approximately $26.39 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $44.07 or 0.00090627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101727 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,627 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,185 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

