NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

