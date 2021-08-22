NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
