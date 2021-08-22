NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.36.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

