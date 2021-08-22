NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.70. The stock has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.