Oikos Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Oikos has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $18,040.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 176,157,200 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

