Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,072 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 251.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,912,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 1,367,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 6,689,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.