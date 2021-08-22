Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 361.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

