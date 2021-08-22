One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

