Onooks (OOKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,185.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $141,185.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

