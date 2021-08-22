OpenOcean (OOE) One Day Volume Tops $4.54 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and $4.54 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00133558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00159153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.45 or 1.00095527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00918853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.28 or 0.06601047 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

