Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSS stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

