Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

