Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.05. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

