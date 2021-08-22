Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 79,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 349,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

