Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,913 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $55,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $329.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

