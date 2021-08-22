Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $36.65 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

