Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

