Oppenheimer Comments on monday.com Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for monday.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $352.28 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $364.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.05.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,731,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

