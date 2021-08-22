Oppenheimer Upgrades The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

