Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $249.30 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

