Optimum Investment Advisors Has $78,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of KSU opened at $290.26 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

