Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $52,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of PEJ opened at $47.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

