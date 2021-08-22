Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $36,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

