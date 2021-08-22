Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

OSK opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.