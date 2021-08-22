Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

