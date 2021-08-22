O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $52,117,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $606.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.