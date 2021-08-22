Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Ma. Fatima Francisco Buys 3,000 Shares

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $951,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $6,619,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

