Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 13519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth about $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

