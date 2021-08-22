Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

