Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,059,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,097 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 86,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. 8,716,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.