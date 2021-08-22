Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $104.34. 1,917,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,250. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

