Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Jabil by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

JBL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 495,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,499. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.86.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

