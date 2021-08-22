Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.22. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

