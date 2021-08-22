Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC owned 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $44,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

