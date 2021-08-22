Palladium Partners LLC Sells 811 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

