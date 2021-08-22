Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.91.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

