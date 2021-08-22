Pamp Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

