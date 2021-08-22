Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.90 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and $42.90 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.89 or 0.00069034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00134940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00158916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.60 or 0.99861832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00922568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.35 or 0.06574034 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,330 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

