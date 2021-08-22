Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 740 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,407 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NEP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 235,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

