Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 407,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 506,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 1,187,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

