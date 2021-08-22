Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Relmada Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.