Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

