Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 306,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.37. 2,207,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

