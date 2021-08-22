Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

