Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

MA stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $354.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.55. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.