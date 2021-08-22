Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Director Acquires $177,150.00 in Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PSN opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.
