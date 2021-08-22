Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,629.94. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,825.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.