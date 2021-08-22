Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 373.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

