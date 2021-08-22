Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 39,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

