Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $155,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.